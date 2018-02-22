Officer injured in hit-and-run in the Bronx: sources

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx — An officer was injured in a hit-and-run in the Bronx on Thursday, according to sources.

The hit-and-run happened near West 183rd Street and Grand Avenue in University Heights, sources said. FDNY responded around 10:05 a.m.

The officer suffered a leg injury when he was struck, according to sources.

The vehicle was found a few blocks away, unoccupied, sources said.

A description of the vehicle or person sought was not immediately available.

