MTA will fix 13 subway stations as agency tries to address signal problems

Thirteen stations will be remodeled and reconstructed as part of the ongoing Enhanced Station Initiative and at the request of the city of New York.

The stations are usually closed for up to six months to complete structural, security and design improvements. At the suggestion of the city representatives, elevators will be added to the four stations they requested: Broadway Junction, 170th Street, Livonia Avenue, and Queensboro Plaza. Flushing-Main Street already has an elevator.

A date for the latest round of projects to begin was not announced. The Penn Station locations will not be closed and service will continue at that busy facility while improvements are made.

MTA NYC Transit President Andy Byford explained the stations are chosen because the work will improve the area along lines that need it. The agencies goal is to make all stations accessible, but funding needs to be considered.

Representatives from the city on the MTA Board questioned spending more than $200 million on some of these locations. It's estimated the projects identified by the city could total $300 million.

Major delays on the subway have decreased since a state of emergency was declared in the summer. But riders and MTA leaders want to see more daily improvement.

Officials say the signals, which control track traffic, need to be modernized to allow more trains to run on tracks.