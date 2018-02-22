Man arrested in connection with Bronx hit-and-run that injured police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, The Bronx — A police officer is recovering after a driver allegedly used his car to injure the cop, then fled on foot.

The alleged suspect managed to get far from the scene, even though he apparently had Taser pins in his legs. Still, he couldn't outrun the NYPD.

Suspect Robert Rivera is now behind bars for a variety of criminal charges following the incident, which happened just after 10 a.m. Thursday, on Davidson Avenue, near 183rd Street.

Officers pulled over the black sedan they say Rivera had been driving at the time, in order to give him a ticket for a traffic infraction, according to police sources. When officers did a standard background check on Rivera, since he was the driver, they found that there was a warrant out for his arrest.

When officers approached his car to try and arrest him, Rivera hit the gas, and the car hit one of the officers in the leg, injuring him. A cop tasered Rivera, but he managed to get out of the car and run.

A person who had a similar description to Rivera was detained about three blocks away, but it wasn't him.

While Rivera was at large, and the dozens of cops were on scene searching for him and investigating what happened, some residents said they were uneasy.

"I was a little scared," said Anel Gomez, whose apartment windows look down on the crash scene. "I was concerned, 'cause I'm with the kids."

It turned out that Rivera had gone fairly far, on foot, after the incident.

Police picked him up four miles away, at an apartment in the Bronx River Houses, on East 174th Street, in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

Police did not disclose the reason why there'd been a warrant out for Rivera's arrest in the first place, but he now faces that charge, as well as new charges relating to the hit and run against a cop.

The officer is in stable condition, with minor injuries. The NYPD is not releasing his name, but says he's been in the department since 2015.