Man arrested for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktail at Brooklyn barber shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A man was arrested after he allegedly started a fire with a Molotov cocktail at a Brooklyn barbershop, fire officials said.

George Thomas, 35, was arrested after police say filled two bottles of ignitable liquid and lit one of the bottles on fire and threw it onto the roof of El and John’s Barber Shop at 741 Riverdale Ave. in East New York on Feb. 17.

The fire was quickly extinguished and Thomas was taken into custody. Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro thanked firefighters for their switch action and investigative work.

“Deliberately igniting a fire on the roof of an occupied business is a reckless and dangerous act, which could have taken the lives of many innocent people,” he said, “Thanks to the quick response by our Firefighters and the outstanding investigative work by our Fire Marshals, no one was injured and a dangerous person was apprehended.”

Following investigation, fire officials said Thomas had a dispute at the location earlier in the day.

Thomas is charged with first-degree arson.