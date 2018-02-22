Long Island police ID 4 victims in deadly crash

RIDGE, N.Y. — Suffolk County Police have released the names of four people who died in a multi-vehicle crash on Long Island last week.

The four were in a vehicle that was struck by a driver of a stolen Camaro fleeing police. Their car burst into flames and all four occupants were killed.

Police on Wednesday identified the victims as 55-year-old Jacquelyn McCoy, of Calverton, her daughter, 36-year-old Mary Alice Booker, of Riverhead, her son,

Anthony McCoy, 33, and a friend, 42-year-old Tameka Foster.

The driver of the Camaro, 23-year-old Jamel Turner, of Bellport, was arrested. His 19-year-old passenger was thrown from the car and also killed.

