Long Island man arrested for running illegal gun shop out of home: police

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. — A man was arrested following a massive gun bust at his Long Island home in what authorities describe as a general store for weapons.

After receiving a tip, a Suffolk County Detective went undercover to the Patchogue home of 65-year-old Larry Guerrieri in January 2018 and purchased a Wilson Combat .223 Remington semiautomatic rifle and four high capacity magazines for $2,000.

During the transaction, Guerrieri offered to sell the detective a second illegal assault weapon, which had the ability to accept a detachable magazine, a flash suppressor and a telescopic stock.

“Based on the evidence we’ve collected thus far, these guns, if not seized as a result of this investigation, could have flooded the streets of Suffolk County,” District Attorney Sini said. “These are killing machines, and they were in the hands of an individual who was selling these weapons illegally.”

A search warrant was executed and resulted in the seizure of several other weapons, including four assault rifles, at least three of which are illegal in New York State, 19 various rifles and shotguns, 25 handguns, 10 illegal assorted knives, 8 military-style ammunition containers filled with thousands of various caliber rounds of ammunition, more than 50 large capacity ammunition feeding devices, including a 50-round magazine drum.

“Not only is it illegal for the defendant to sell that weapon because he is not licensed to do so, the firearm itself – a high-powered military-grade assault rifle – is illegal under New York State Law. It included a pistol grip, a muzzle brake, and the ability to accept a detachable magazine,” District Attorney Sini said. “Moreover, the undercover detective made clear to the defendant during the transaction that he or she was prohibited under the law from owning a weapon. This was a triple whammy: It was an illegal sale of an illegal weapon to a prohibited person.”

Guerrieri is charged with second degree criminal possession of a weapon, third degree criminal sale of a firearm and third degree criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

Guerrieri was arraigned in Suffolk County District Court and bail was set at $250,000 cash or $500,000 bond.

“This case is an extraordinary example of superb collaboration between the Suffolk County Police Department and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office,” District Attorney Sini added. “Because of that collaboration, we put an end to a recipe for a massacre.”