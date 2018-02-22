‘I’m going to turn into a popsicle:’ Bronx tenants say heating is inconsistent despite repeated complaints

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx — Roxanne Reed lives in the Castle Hill Houses and says it’s been a long winter with inconsistent heat.

“I’m freezing in my house - no heat on here. I’m going to turn into a popsicle. Can someone send some heat to my house? I’m a senior citizen,” Reed said.

Reed says she and her neighbors are suffering on cold days.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson says, “Staff attempted to visit all apartments today. They confirmed heat was working in two and restored service in one. Staff was unable to access one unit but confirmed there are no open heat tickets. We will continue working diligently to provide our resident safe, warm apartments.”

