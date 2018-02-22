Home Depot hiring more than 1,000 people in NYC area, thousands more nationwide

NEW YORK — The Home Depot will be hiring thousands of workers to fill seasonal jobs as the spring and summer rush approaches.

The company is preparing for its busiest selling season by hiring 1,400 associates in the New York City area and 80,000 seasonal workers at its more than 2,280 stores.

On Wednesday, the company unveiled a new app that allows job-seekers to self-schedule an interview. The tool has been in pilot testing since November.

Applying for a job at the world’s largest home-improvement retailer takes about 15 minutes on careers.homedepot.com, or job seekers can text HOMEDEPOT to 52270 and receive a link to apply to hourly positions in their area (message and data rates may apply.)

From sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment, opportunities include both permanent part-time and seasonal positions in the company’s stores and distribution facilities.

College students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply.

HOW TO APPLY

All interested candidates must apply online

Visit careers.homedepot.com

Select “Learn More”

Enter your desired location (CITY, STATE)

Click “Search Jobs”

The Home Depot is now accepting applications for positions in New York City. Available positions vary by store.