Child killed, woman injured in New Jersey shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASBURY PARK, N.J. — A child was fatally shot and a woman was injured after gunshots erupted in New Jersey late Wednesday, police said.

Authorities responded to 405 Ridge Ave. in Asbury Park around 10:40 p.m. following reports of shots fired.

A child, 10, was pronounced dead while a woman, 39, was wounded, but is expected to survive, officials said.

No arrests have been made.

PIX11 News reached out to New Jersey State Police and the Asbury Police Department.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).