Bronx teen arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up school on social media

THE BRONX — A Bronx teen was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening to shoot up his high school because he was sick and tired of being bullied.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody after allegedly used the KIK messenger app to make threats, along with trying to buy guns online.

A source tells PIX11 the threats were made in December. The teen claims he was being bullied, so he took to social media — and that’s when NYPD’s Computer Crimes Squad stepped in.

When officials responded to the teen's Fordham Manor apartment Wednesday night, they discovered the teen was also in possession of a bulletproof vest.

The teen is a student at Bronx Center for Science and Mathematics High School.

"I do have three kids in the New York City school system," said one parent. “It’s upsetting, it’s scary that I do have to remind my kids daily how to react in this situation."

NYC public schools are closed all week, but parents and people who live in the area near the High School are on edge — especially with the recent shooting inside a Parkland, Fla. high school that left 17 students dead.

“We don’t need another situation like that," said Corey Johnson of the Bronx. "It's unfortunate what's going on and I think they need to crack down on the gun laws."

PIX11 News reached out to the Department of Education, but have not heard back.