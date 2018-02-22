2nd teen arrested in fatal stabbing of student inside New Rochelle Dunkin’ Donuts: police

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — A 15-year-old is the second teenager to be arrested in the stabbing death of a New Rochelle High School student inside a Dunkin’ Donuts near the campus, police said Wednesday.

The teen, who was not identified because he is being charged as a juvenile, was arrested Tuesday afternoon, New Rochelle Police Captain Robert Gazzola said.

He faces two felony charges, including hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence, according to Gazzola.

The charges stem from the teen’s alleged actions the day Valaree Schwab, 16, was stabbed twice with a steak knife inside a Dunkin’ Donuts on Jan. 10.

Z’Inah Brown, 16, was arrested the following day on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Brown allegedly stabbed Schwab following a dispute that spanned several blocks.