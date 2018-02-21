West Point posthumously admits Florida school shooting victim Peter Wang

NEW YORK — U.S. Military Academy officials say they have posthumously offered admission to a 15-year-old last seen holding open a door for other students during last week’s school shooting in Florida.

West Point officials said Tuesday that the Class of 2025 admission offer was an appropriate honor for Peter Wang, a “brave young man” whose lifetime goal was to attend the storied academy north of New York City.

Wang was a freshman member of the Junior ROTC program at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and reportedly was wearing his gray ROTC shirt when he was killed.

West Point rarely offers posthumous admissions. Potential candidates’ actions must exemplify the academy’s tenets of duty, honor and country.