Warm weather brings record highs to NYC area for 2nd consecutive day

Spring is still a month away, but pedestrians are feeling the heat already.

Record highs were set in New York and New Jersey on Wednesday. It was the second day in a row of record highs locally.

Temperatures broke records in Central Park and at LaGuardia and Newark late Wednesday morning, but the temperatures kept climbing as the clouds burned off, according to the National Weather Center. By around 2 p.m., temperatures had reached 76 in Central Park, 78 in Newark and 76 in LaGuardia. Those aren’t just record highs for Feb. 21 — those are the all time records for the month of February.

The old record for the warmest day in February was a high of 74 on Feb. 15, 1949.

New Yorkers should enjoy it while it lasts because a big change is coming. Temperatures will plummet overnight into Thursday. Highs in the city are forecast to be 44, but it will feel like the 30s with the wind chill. Rain is also expected.

Friday will be slightly warmer with a high in the upper 40s. The week will close out with temperatures in the 50s.