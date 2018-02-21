Trump considers guns for teachers after Florida school shooting

President Donald Trump says he’s considering backing proposals to promote concealed carrying of weapons by trained school employees to respond to campus shootings.

Meeting with students and parents affected by school shootings, Trump is responding to a call to arm teachers and other school employees so they can react before law enforcement arrives.

Trump says the average school shooting lasts three minutes, while police response times average from five to eight minutes.

Trump says he believes the proposal could “solve the problem” of school shootings, by making potential attackers think twice. He notes that some airline pilots have carried concealed weapons since the attacks of September 11, 2001.

“Gun free zone to a maniac – because they’re all cowards – a gun free zone is, ‘let’s go in and let’s attack, because bullets aren’t coming back at us,'” he said.