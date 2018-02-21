Teacher allegedly ordered 7 pounds of date-rape drug to his home

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — A New York City teacher was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly had several pounds of the so-called date rape drug mailed to his house, police said.

Steven Rich, 51, was taken into custody after officers raided his home in Hell’s Kitchen.

Authorities obtained a search warrant after they learned Rich was getting a shipment of narcotics, police said.

When they arrived to Rich’s home, officers found 7 pounds of Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate, or GHB, commonly referred to as a “date rape” drug, police said.

A spokesman for the Department of Education said Rich was immediately reassigned pending investigation.

“Mr. Rich’s alleged actions betray the trust of students and families, and he was immediately reassigned away from the classroom pending the outcome of the criminal matter,” the spokesman said.

Rich has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.