School secretary stole over $35,000 from New Rochelle School District

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — A former school secretary is accused of stealing over $35,000 from the City School District of New Rochelle for nearly five years.

Marisol Martell, 37, allegedly stole over $35,000 while she worked for the school district between October 2012 and February 2017, the Westchester County District Attorney said.

Martell took 45 school district paychecks from 15 staff members, many of who were part-time employees and athletic coaches, officials said.

According to the district attorney, after she stole the checks, Martell forged the staff members’ signatures and deposited the funds into her personal bank accounts.

In an attempt to hide her actions, authorities said she also forged the school district Athletic Director’s name upon two false business records, including a fake school district consultant agreement and a fake school district purchase order, allowing her to take in over $4,000 from the district.

Martell was arraigned on a 49-count felony complaint on Tuesday.

The complaint includes charges of grand larceny and 47 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument.