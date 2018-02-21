Record-breaking temps expected in NYC Wednesday, but a big drop is ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — It looks like Punxsutawney Phil had it wrong — or did he?

Spring-like temperatures with the potential to break records is expected Wednesday.

After a cloudy start, clear skies are ahead with highs above 70 degrees in the city.

NYC is likely to break heat records for a second day in a row after Kennedy Airport, LaGuardia, Islip and Bridgeport all surpassed records Tuesday.

The records to watch Wednesday are:

Central Park with a record of 68 in 1930

LaGuardia with a record of 68 in 1953

Newark with a record of 69 in 1953

Kennedy Airport with a record of 63 in 2002

Islip with a record of 63 in 2002

Bridgeport with a record of 59 in 2002

It it still winter, however, and cold weather will come back with a vengeance Thursday with a feels-like temperature drop of about 40 degrees in 24 hours.

Highs in the city Thursday are forecast to be 44 degrees, but it will feel below 30 degrees when factoring the wind chill. Rain is also expected.

The remainder of the week will be warmer than average, but much cooler than Wednesday.

Friday should hit 47 degrees and have a change of showers, and temperatures in the mid-50s are forecast for Saturday and Sunday. Cloudy skies and the threat of rain will remain over the weekend.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

40.712775 -74.005973