NJ students to stage walkouts, rallies to push for tougher gun control laws

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Although they’re too young to vote, students at a New Jersey high school are using their voice to make a change.

At 10 am. Wednesday, students at East Brunswick High School plan to walk out of their classrooms to take a stand against gun violence — a move New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has applauded.

All across the country, students have staged walkouts and rallies — The movement aimed at saving lives in hopes of preventing another school shooting.

In New Jersey, students and parents are on high alert as police have been busy responding to threats and false alarms from Nutley to Mahwah since last week’s shooting at a Florida high school.

On Tuesday, officials announced they would take the step to permanently add more officers on campus. Colonel Patrick Callahan told troopers of all ranks to make regular and random school visits at 107 school districts statewide beginning this week.

Gov. Phil Murphy has vowed to work with the state legislature to sign bills to toughen New Jersey’s gun laws.

“Enough is enough. While state actions cannot replace the federal reforms that are needed, student safety comes first in New Jersey,” said Gov. Murphy.