Man punched in the face in Queens train, attacker sought

FLUSHING, Queens — Police are on the search for a person who attacked a man on the subway in Queens earlier this month.

On Feb. 6, commuters were on board the northbound 7 train when an unknown man started harassing passengers, police said.

He then approached a man, 36, and suddenly punched him in the face.

According to police, there were no words exchanged between the two men.

When the train arrived at the Main Street subway station in Flushing, the individual fled the station.

The victim refused medical attention for bruising to the left side of his face.

The individual is described to be about 25 years old, 6 feet 5 inches with black hair and brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a blue work jacket, a black-hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).