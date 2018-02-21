Man fatally struck while trying to cross highway in Queens

BAYSIDE, Queens — A man was fatally struck while trying to cross the Long Island Expressway in Queens Tuesday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m., police responded to a call about a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian along the highway at Springfield Boulevard.

Authorities found 35-year-old Sameer Chettri on the roadway with head and body injuries.

According to police, Chettri was trying to cross the westbound lanes of the LIE at 219th Street when he was struck by an SUV.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver, a 52-year-old woman, was uninjured and remained at the scene.

No arrests have been made and investigation is ongoing.