Jay Hernandez to play lead role in ‘Magnum, P.I.’ reboot

Jay Hernandez has been tapped as the lead in the CBS reboot of “Magnum P.I.”

Hernandez will take on the role of Thomas Magnum, previously played by Tom Selleck on the hit 80s show of the same name.

Below are five things to know about the next man to play the Hawaiian-shirt -loving private investigator.

Hernandez was discovered in an elevator

He said that he was discovered by a talent agent while in an elevator with his parents. “I was with my parents in this L.A. high-rise, and this guy jumped into the elevator with us and started looking at me,” Hernandez told the Orlando Sentinel in 2001. “I thought, `Uh oh. Pretty weird.’ My dad was like, ‘What the hell?’ But from the tenth floor to the first floor, he pitched me on how I had this look. If I was ever interested in acting or commercials or whatever, call him.”

He’s Mexican-American

Hernandez was born and raised in Montebello, California. His parents are third-generation Mexican Americans.

He got his start on TV

The actor got his big break playing Antonio Lopez on the NBC series “Hang Time,” which ran from 1998 to 2000.

Hernandez found love on set

Hernandez fell in love with his “Hang Time” co-star, Daniella Deutscher and the two married in 2006.

You’ve seen him on the silver screen

The actor has starred in numerous films over the years, including “Crazy/Beautiful,” “Ladder 49,” “Hostel” and “Bad Moms.”