HEMPSTEAD, Long Island — Goodbye, junk food.

Hempstead on Wednesday unveiled "heart healthy" vending machines at Hempstead Town’s Camp Anchor in Point Lookout, which serves 1,200 children and adults with special needs.

It's part of a partner with the American Heart Association.

Snack vending machines will include snacks with less than 200 calories, 7 grams of saturated fat, 200 mg of sodium, 10 grams of sugar and contain at least 2 grams of fiber.