Gun, weed recovered after driver runs over cop’s foot at Manhattan checkpoint

CHELSEA, Manhattan — A man was arrested after he was found with a gun and marijuana during a Vision Zero checkpoint in Chelsea last week.

On Feb. 17, the Citywide Traffic Task Force conducted a vehicle checkpoint at West 30th Street and Dyer Avenue around 2 a.m. when a driver tried to flee the scene, police said.

According to authorities, Trey Mata, 22, ran over a police officer’s foot during his attempted getaway. Mata later struck a vehicle and tried to run away on foot, but was caught by cops.

Police recovered a 25-caliber handgun and marijuana from Mata’s possession, officials said.

Mata was taken into custody and was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, assault, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of marijuana.

The officer was treated for a leg injury.

The NYPD Chief of Department congratulated the Traffic Task Force for their swift actions in Mata’s arrest.

