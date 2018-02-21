Grand Central Terminal hosts Marvel Superhero training camp ahead of Barclays show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN — In the ultimate battle of good vs. evil, Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes brings the action, thrills and grandeur of Marvel Comics to life.

With a dynamic cast of athletes and stunt performers, the show immerses families in non-stop action, creating movie-style thrills that feature the most popular Marvel Super Heroes and Villains, including the Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man and The Avengers.

Ahead of the show's official launch in the tri-state area, Marvel Universe LIVE! held an all-day event Wednesday at Grand Central Terminal where the public learned all about what it takes to be a Marvel Super Hero.

Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes will be at Barclays Center Feb. 22-25 before moving on to Prudential Center in Newark from March 15 - 18 and Nassau Coliseum on Long Island March 22 - April 1.

For details on ticket information, visit the Marvel Universe LIVE! website. https://www.marveluniverselive.com/tickets