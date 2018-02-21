Fort Greene church’s proposed apartment building faces pushback from neighbors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn — A proposed affordable housing development in Fort Greene is facing pushback from local residents.

The Hanson Place Seventh-day Adventist Church has proposed knocking down its current community center to make way for the new multi-purpose space. In addition to the apartments, the building will host the church's community programs and potentially have other amenities including healthcare services and meeting spaces.

“We are doing more for the community than these buildings right now could actually handle,” said Roderick Chase who works in the church’s administrative office.

The church is facing one major obstacle: Current laws prohibit building anything taller than 95 feet, so now the church is seeking permission to rezone the area. Some residents are against a potential rezoning.

“We are concerned about what we call a creeping up-zoning in the area,” said Lucy Koteen, a Fort Greene resident and community activist. “People chose this neighborhood because they love low-rise neighborhoods and they love the historic housing, and if they wanted to choose a high-rise neighborhood they would have chosen that.”

Brooklyn Community Board No. 2 has voted against the rezoning, and Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams​ will submit his recommendation to the City Planning Commission in the coming weeks.