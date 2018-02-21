Couple busted with illegal weapons, state police say

FISHKILL, N.Y. — A couple was taken into custody Friday after authorities found illegal weapons inside an upstate New York home, state police said.

Scott Strack, 48, and Kim Amato, 44, were arrested after multiple firearms were found inside their Fishkill home during a search warrant conducted in regards to a grand larceny investigation involving Amato.

According to police, three illegal assault rifles with large capacity magazines, a Taser, brass knuckles and a baton were confiscated, all of which Strack claimed ownership of.

Strack faces three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, possession of large capacity ammunition feed device and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. Amato was also arrested and faces grand larceny charges.