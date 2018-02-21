Bronx moms on a mission to get repairs, heat at Sedgwick Houses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Evangeline Williams, Emily Molina, Addrene McBean, and Carol Williams are Bronx moms on a mission.

They are fighting the City to get heat.

“NYCHA sucks. They say call back, I could be dead by then,” said Addrene McBean.

“We need repairs. Many of us have mold, our ceilings are falling apart, and there’s no heat or hot water,” said Emily Molina.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson says, “Staff visited each apartment and confirmed there are no heat issues, but they did schedule all other repair needs." PIX11 news will visit their homes again when it gets colder.

If you have a story send us your story and upload a video to Monica Morales on Facebook.