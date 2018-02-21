$4.5M in NY state funds set for addiction treatment in NYC

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York state is making more than $4 million available to expand addiction treatment services in New York City neighborhoods.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that up to $4.5 million will fund the operation of 100 residential treatment beds in the Bronx and up to 50 beds in Brooklyn. The Democrat says the funding will help people suffering from substance abuse get the treatment they need to combat addiction.

The state Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services will select the service providers through a competitive bidding process.

The funding is part of the state’s ongoing effort to battle the heroin and opioid crisis occurring in communities across New York.