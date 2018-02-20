Women will be majority in New Jersey governor’s Cabinet for first time

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says for the first time in state history the governor’s Cabinet will consist mostly of women.

Murphy delivered the news Tuesday as he unveiled his picks to lead higher education, motor vehicle and civil service agencies.

He says New Jersey is among the most diverse states in the country and it’s important state government reflect that.

“For the first time in New Jersey’s 242 years, the majority of a Governor’s Cabinet appointments are female,” Gov. Murphy said. “While it has taken too long to get to this first, I am proud to stand with this diverse group of leaders, all of whom are committed to building a stronger, fairer New Jersey that works for everyone. This is who we are – strong and diverse, smart and talented, and committed to making our state a better place.”

Zakiya Smith Ellis, a former White House education adviser under Barack Obama, was named higher education secretary. Sue Fulton, named to the U.S. Military Academy’s Board of Visitors by Obama, will serve as motor vehicle commissioner. Deirdre Webster Cobb, currently an official in the state Treasury, will head the civil service commission.

The appointments are pending state Senate approval.