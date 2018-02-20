Service changes in N, W, R trains Tuesday morning cause delays, overcrowding

NEW YORK, N.Y. — A signal problem at 5 Av-59 St caused service changes and delays in several subway lines Tuesday morning.
According to the MTA, N trains are running along the Q Subway line between 57 St-7 Av and 96 St in both directions.
W trains are running along the Q Subway line between 57 St-7 Av and 96 St in both directions.
Southbound R trains are running along the F Subway line from Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av to Lexington Av-63 St then via Q Subway line to 57 St-7 Av.
Riders should expect delays in F, N, Q, R and W train service in both directions.
Many commuters said the disruption in subway service caused overcrowding at subways and bus stops, particularly in the Astoria section of Queens. Riders posted photos and videos of the long lines at bus stops. Some lines stretched around the block.