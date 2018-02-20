Service changes in N, W, R trains Tuesday morning cause delays, overcrowding

NEW YORK, N.Y. — A signal problem at 5 Av-59 St caused service changes and delays in several subway lines Tuesday morning.

Some N trains are running along the Q line between 57 St-7 Av and 96 St in both directions.

W trains are running along the Q line between 57 St-7 Av and 96 St in both directions. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) February 20, 2018

According to the MTA, N trains are running along the Q Subway line between 57 St-7 Av and 96 St in both directions.

W trains are running along the Q Subway line between 57 St-7 Av and 96 St in both directions.

Southbound R trains are running along the F Subway line from Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av to Lexington Av-63 St then via Q Subway line to 57 St-7 Av.

Riders should expect delays in F, N, Q, R and W train service in both directions.

Customers should expect longer wait times and crowd conditions on E, F, N,Q, R and W lines. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) February 20, 2018

Many commuters said the disruption in subway service caused overcrowding at subways and bus stops, particularly in the Astoria section of Queens. Riders posted photos and videos of the long lines at bus stops. Some lines stretched around the block.

Astorians waiting for an M60 bus (or 10) after N train service disruptions this morning. @MTA what are u doing and why won’t u help us pic.twitter.com/iKGMSrFlQl — jessie roth (@jessielroth) February 20, 2018

line for the M60 wrapped all the way around and down the block PS: the N not running at all this morning was an unbelievable plot twist after a long weekend of no service into Manhattan pic.twitter.com/1r9L0N5aUO — jessie roth (@jessielroth) February 20, 2018

How is your morning commute? Mine requires a 2-part video of a line to board a bus that won't come when all of the subways are down. #MTAFail #MTA #Astoria pic.twitter.com/7leO8rjorF — Joshua A Bruner (@JoshuaABruner) February 20, 2018