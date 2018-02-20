Schools in New Jersey town reopen after possible flu death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELIZABETH, N.J. — All schools in Elizabeth, New Jersey reopened Tuesday after a child in the town possibly died from the flu Sunday.

A student who attended Nicholas LaCorte - Peterstown School No. 3 died Sunday after being diagnosed with the flu. The student's death is under investigation by New Jersey's Department of Health to determine if the virus was the child's primary cause of death.

Over the weekend, Elizabeth Schools Superintendent Olga Hugelmeyer posted letters to parents informing them of the tragedy and assuring parents that it is safe to send their children to school.

“All schools have been sanitized each day since the Fall with a Neutral Disinfectant DS-1 which is effective in removing all pathogens. In addition, all buses are being sanitized as well. We took additional steps in sanitizing Nicholas LaCorte-Peterstown School No. 3 today," she said.

Hugelmeyer said grief counseling is available for students all day Tuesday and that the district has scheduled a meeting with parents.