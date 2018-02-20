Planned Parenthood clinic that was attacked in NJ to remain closed

EAST ORANGE, N.J. — A Planned Parenthood clinic in New Jersey will remain closed for several weeks as it fixes damage caused by what authorities say was an intentional truck crash.

The driver of the stolen truck, Marckles Alcius, is due in court Wednesday for a hearing where Essex County prosecutors will seek to have him detained until trial.

Investigators say the Massachusetts man deliberately crashed the stolen bakery delivery truck into the East Orange facility, injuring a pregnant woman and two other people. Authorities haven’t disclosed a possible motive or said how he got the truck.

The 31-year-old Alcius’ last known address was in Lowell. He pleaded not guilty Friday to numerous charges.

The Feb. 14 crash caused extensive damage to the waiting room. Two patients and a staff member suffered minor injuries. Alcius wasn’t hurt.