Palisades Climb Adventure is the world’s tallest indoor ropes course

WEST NYACK, N.Y. —The Palisades Climb is the world’s tallest indoor ropes course, standing 85 feet high.

It is located inside Level 4 of the Palisades Center and includes 75 different challenge elements, including a tremor bridge, tension traverse, vertical rope ladder, two-line rope bridge and zip line. A seat and chest harness is connected to a cable that keeps guests on the track.

You must be 48” tall to experience the climb without an adult, 42” with an adult.

Younger adventure seekers ages two to seven years old and 48” tall and under can enjoy the Sky Tykes course.

For ticket info, go to palisadesclimb.com.