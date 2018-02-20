NYC still waiting to fill new ‘nightlife mayor’ position

NEW YORK — New York City is still waiting to see who will become its first ever “nightlife mayor.”

The Senior Executive Director of the Office of Nightlife position, also known as the Nightlife Mayor, was announced last fall by Mayor Bill de Blasio. He says the position would serve as a point of contact between city agencies, the nightlife industry, and residents to ensure compliance with health and safety regulations, zoning laws, public concerns and to foster good relations between nightlife establishments and their communities.

“Nightlife is part of the soul of our city. The musicians, artists and entrepreneurs that make up this community are crucial not only to our culture, but our economy,” de Blasio said. “…Our new Office of Nightlife…will help coordinate the businesses, communities and City agencies to help New York City’s nightlife industry prosper safely and ensure it works for all New Yorkers.”

The nightlife industry employs about 300,000 people, attracts tourists and generates billions of dollars for the city. Cities like London, Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam have similiar offices.

The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) begun interviewing candidates in September, according to the mayor’s announcement.

But the New York Post reports Democratic City Councilman Rafael Espinal, who sponsored legislation creating the position, says he hasn’t heard any word about a confirmed appointee.

Espinal says the city is vetting a candidate and the post will be filled in the next few weeks. A spokeswoman for the mayor’s office declined to provide a timeframe for the announcement.

The Office of Nightlife and 12-member Nightlife Advisory Board were established last year.