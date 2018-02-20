NY employee suspended after outburst over baby crying on Delta flight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A New York state employee has been suspended as head of the state council on the arts after an outburst on a Delta flight.

Program Director Susan Peirez was on a Delta flight about to take off from JFK International Airport to Syracuse when she was caught on video cursing about sitting next to a crying baby.

The baby's mother started recording and told Peirez the baby would not be crying for long.

Yet Peirez was heard repeatedly using profanity and complaining bout having to sit next to her crying baby.

She threatened a flight attendant's job while saying she had a connection to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The flight attendant demanded she be removed off the flight.

Peirez quickly apologizes and says she was really stressed out, but a gate agent still removed her from the plane.

In a statement Delta said, "We ask that customers embrace civility and respect one another when flying Delta. This customer's behavior toward a fellow customer on a flight from New York to Syracuse was not in keeping with those standards. "

PIX11 has reached out to the governor's office for a statement.