NJ Transit bus collides head on with garbage truck; bus driver seriously hurt: sources

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — A NJ Transit bus collided head on with a garbage truck in Maplewood Tuesday afternoon, seriously injuring the bus driver, sources said.

There were no passengers on the bus when it hit the garbage truck on Springfield Avenue just before 1 p.m., officials said.

Four people were on the garbage truck at the time of the crash outside an NJ Transit bus garage, sources said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.