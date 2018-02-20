New York’s first spy museum opens in Manhattan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Do you have what it takes to be the next secret agent? Now you can test your skills at Midtown’s latest addition, Spyscape.

This new destination combines a contemporary museum with real life spy stories, an immersive experience with interactive challenges, and a journey of personal discovery with question stations.

Each visitor is presented with an identity band which you scan at different stations. Upon completion, you enter a debrief to determine which of the 10 archetypal spy roles they are best suited for.

Challenges include an encryption, deception, surveillance and a special ops challenge. The museum also includes a book shop with more than 1,000 spy related titles, a gift shop and café.

For tickets, go to spyscape.com