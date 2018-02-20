Neurologist charged with raping New York City woman

NEW YORK — A neurologist who pleaded guilty to groping women at a Philadelphia clinic has been arrested on charges he sexually abused a woman in New York City for years.

Police say Dr. Ricardo Cruciani was arrested Tuesday and will be arraigned on multiple counts of rape and other sex crimes.

Authorities say a 45-year-old woman called a sexual abuse hotline and reported that Cruciani abused her repeatedly between 2005 and 2012.

Cruciani’s lawyer did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The Associated Press reported last year that at least 17 women in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey had stepped forward to accuse Cruciani of sexual misconduct in encounters dating back at least a dozen years.

He pleaded guilty to assaulting seven patients in 2016 while he was chairman of Drexel University’s neurology department.