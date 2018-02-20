Man robbed of $18,000 in the Bronx: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND CONCOURSE, the Bronx — Police released surveillance video Tuesday of two men wanted for robbing a man of $18,000 earlier this month.

Police said on Feb. 8 around 11:40 a.m., a man was walking inside Joyce Kilmer Park opposite 975 Walton Avenue when he was approached by two men. One man approached the victim from behind, put his arm around his shoulders and told him to give him money or he would shoot him while the other man stood in front of the victim, cops said. The man standing behind the victim reached into the victim's jacket pocket and removed about $18,000 in cash, according to police.

Cops said the two men then fled on foot west on East 164 Street and then entered a white van that fled north on Gerrard Avenue.

The first man was last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap, a dark colored jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers.

The second was last seen wearing a green hooded coat with camouflage pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitinghttp://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).