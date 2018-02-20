‘Grid Kid’ killer could be freed in 2003 murder of Fairfield University football player

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — John Giuca wasn’t convicted of pulling the trigger in the 2003 shooting that left 19-year-old Mark Fisher dying in a driveway in Ditmas Park, Brooklyn.

But prosecutors argued Guica provided the gun — and the idea — to kill Fisher as part of a tough-guy ritual in his “Ghetto Mafia” gang.

Guica was convicted of murder along with the shooter Antonio Russo. Both received sentences of 25 years to life.

But Guica could be one step closer to freedom Tuesday afternoon, after more than 13 years behind bars, when he faces a judge in Brooklyn Supreme Court.

That’s because four judges on an appeals panel unanimously voted to vacate his conviction earlier this month.

They acted on a motion by Giuca’s attorney Mark Bederow, who argued the lead prosecutor Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi went out of her way to help a drug-addicted witness avoid major jail time without disclosing that to the jury or Giuca’s defense.

The witness, John Avitto, testified at trial that he overheard Giuca make a jailhouse confession. He emotionally recanted his testimony during a 2015 hearing, but the Giuca conviction stood at the time.

Mark Fisher was raised in New Jersey and was studying at Fairfield University when he hit Manhattan for the first time on Oct. 11, 2003. He was set to meet college friends at a bar.

After Fisher missed his last train, a group went to Brooklyn for a 5 a.m. house party on Stratford Road in Ditmas Park. Fisher ended up fatally shot in a driveway three blocks away by 6:40 a.m.

“We heard shots and then we heard voices,” Michel Swornik told PIX11 in 2014, when we decided to investigate the case again.

Swornik showed us the spot outside his home on Argyle Road where he found Mark Fisher’s body in the early hours of Oct. 12, 2003.

“He was on his back. He had a jacket. I seem to remember it was beige cloth," he recalled.

Swornik told PIX11 he distinctly heard what sounded like the sliding door of a van and then focused on the voices.

“It must have been two or three people and there was a woman, also. A female voice, definitely,” Swornik said.

These details were never heard by two different juries at the 2005 trial for the two men convicted in the case.

Prosecutors never called Michel Swornik and other neighbors on Argyle Road as witnesses.

People have long wondered whether their statements would conflict with the official theories on the case presented at trial.

Details were provided at the trial by three people, including Giuca’s girlfriend, who said Giuca confessed to her.

But there were problems with the case from the start.

Mark Fisher’s college friend, Angel DiPietro, had invited him to the house party in Brooklyn, but gave inconsistent statements to friends and investigators about phone calls Sunday morning.

She went to the home of Albert Cleary Sunday morning to get some sleep, diagonally across the street — up Argyle Road — from where Fisher’s body was dumped.

Both Cleary and DiPietro later said they never heard gunshots. They did say they cleaned out his family’s garage Sunday morning.

They later went to visit DiPietro’s family in Garden City. DiPietro’s father is a prominent criminal defense attorney.

Cleary’s mother was a vice chair for the Brooklyn Republican Party, and then-District Attorney Charles Hynes, a Democrat, was hoping to get the party’s endorsement when he ran for re-election.

Mark Bederow, hired by John Giuca’s family in 2012, took note of all these things and submitted a 76-page position paper in 2014 asking Hynes’ successor Ken Thompson to review John Giuca’s conviction.

Bederow offered many arguments and said three witnesses recanted their testimony, including Giuca’s girlfriend, who allegedly was threatened about having personal details of her life exposed.

DA Thompson’s Conviction Review Unit said it looked at the case but ultimately decided to let the verdict stand.

John Guica’s mother, Doreen Giuliano, was so intent on proving wrong-doing in her son’s trial that, early on — post conviction — she went undercover and wooed a male juror who had convicted her son.

She claimed Jason Alito admitted he was biased against John Giuca, believing he was Jewish.

The van that Michel Swornik heard idling outside his house was never found—and neither was the gun used to shoot Mark Fisher. Only two shell casings from a .22 caliber weapon were found near Fisher’s body.

Where were the other three?

In 2012, then-District Attorney Charles Hynes hired Fisher’s friend, Angel DiPietro, as a prosecutor in his office.

Her lawyer father later offered a donation to Hynes’ re-election campaign.

When journalists asked questions, a Hynes spokesman said, “Angel DiPietro full cooperated in the Mark Fisher case. She’s an excellent Assistant District Attorney.”

In 2014, when PIX11 did its first investigation of the case, the man who owns the property where Mark Fisher lay dying showed us a small memorial rock that Fisher’s parents asked to leave in the garden near the site where he perished.

Fisher’s first name, Mark, is engraved on the stone — along with his age, 19 — and the date of his death, 10/12/03.

“They come every year,” Swornik told PIX11 at the time. “I have a son and I know exactly what it would feel like.”

Fisher’s parents had long said they didn’t believe only Russo and Giuca had knowledge of — or involvement in — their son’s murder.

We will see on Tuesday afternoon whether any more details come to light.