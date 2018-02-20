FDNY firefighter accused of buying, intending to sell deadly drug fentanyl faces federal charges

NEW YORK — An FDNY firefighter facing federal charges after allegedly buying fentanyl online using bitcoin, and intending to sell the deadly drug, appeared in court Tuesday.

Anthony Murino faces charges of importation of fentanyl, and distribution and possession of fentanyl with the intention to distribute, according to an indictment.

He appeared in court Tuesday after completing rehab following his arrest in January, Murino’s attorney said.

Murino remains on modified duty with the FDNY. PIX11 has reached out to the department for comment.

The firefighter was arrested on Jan. 12 after officials intercepted about 26 internationally shipped packages at Kennedy Airport addressed to Murino beginning last October, according to a complaint by the U.S. District Court Eastern District. Each allegedly contained fentanyl or a “fentanyl analog.”

In at least one package, 23 grams of a white powdery substance that was determined to be Phenyl fentanyl HCl, an analog of fentanyl, the complaint states.

The packages were later delivered to Murino, who identified himself and accepted the packages, the complaint states.

A warrant was then executed, and Murino was detained.

Once in custody, Murino allegedly waived his Miranda rights and admitted that he used bitcoin to order the drugs and planned to sell the substances.

Murino also allegedly said he purchased other controlled substances from China “numerous times before.”