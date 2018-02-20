Death of woman who fell out of five-story window ruled a suicide

HARLEM, Manhattan — The death of a woman who fell five stories from an apartment window in Harlem has been ruled a suicide, the city’s medical examiner said Tuesday.

Quanneisha Holmes-Baskerville, 30, died Saturday when she fell from the window of a fifth-floor apartment on Lenox Avenue between 114th and 115th streets.

The New York Times reports that Holmes-Baskerville stopped at her estranged boyfriend’s home to drop off their three children, ages 4, 9 and 10, when his roommate called the police.

She was possibly violating a restraining order by being there. Baskerville had been facing assault charges after she was accused of kicking in the door of the boyfriend’s apartment and later punching him.

She was hanging from the window ledge before she fell. A witness tells the Times police told her to come inside, and she didn’t have “do this.”

The woman lived near the father in the same complex.