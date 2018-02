WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — A woman was killed in a wrong way crash on the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey on Sunday night, according to New Jersey State Police.

Officials said around 11:03 p.m., a Mazda was traveling north in the south lanes and collided head-on with a Nissan Sentra.

Police said the driver of the Mazda, Shannon Whooley, was killed. She was 23 years old.

The driver of the Nissan Sentra was taken to the hospital in serious condition, police said.