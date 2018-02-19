These are the luckiest lottery stores in New York

NEW YORK — Looking to win the lottery? A new analysis of of the last years shows the New York stores that have sold the most winning lottery tickets.

About 25,000 people have bought New York Lottery tickets between 2012 and 2017 that yielded jackpots of at least $5,000, according to analysis from Lohud. A newsstand in Manhattan’s Penn Station sold the most winning tickets.

Carlton Cards is also the location that sells the most lottery tickets in New York. They sell about $246,000 worth of tickets a week. The biggest win was a $59 million Mega Millions jackpot in 2015.

Three of the biggest wins in New York were in Staten Island, Lohud reported. There was a $165 million Mega Millions winner in 2016, a $137 million Powerball winner in 2015 and an $86 million Mega Millions hit in 2012.

Even though some stores sell more winning tickets than others, the odds of buying a lucky ticket are not great. The Mega Millions odds are 1 in 302.6 million.

To find stores near you that have sold winning tickets, click here.