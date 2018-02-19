Possible third child flu-related death in New Jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELIZABETH, N.J. - A child in Elizabeth has died after being diagnosed with the flu, but health officials are still working to confirm that the virus was the child's primary cause of death.

Elizabeth Schools Superintendent Olga Hugelmeyer posted a letter to parents informing them of the tragedy: “We are all saddened by the passing of one of our Nicholas LaCorte - Peterstown School No. 3 students and pray for the family."

The superintendent said that they are taking extra precautions and parents should feel comfortable sending their children to school:

“All schools have been sanitized each day since the Fall with a Neutral Disinfectant DS-1 which is effective in removing all pathogens. In addition, all buses are being sanitized as well. We took additional steps in sanitizing Nicholas LaCorte-Peterstown School No. 3 today.”

The death toll among children nationwide this flu season is now up to 84, according to the most recent data released by the Centers for Disease Control.

A first grader from Connecticut died from the flu over the weekend. Also this weekend, a funeral was held for a North Bergen kindergartner, Neveah Hernandez, 6, who died from the flu even though she had been vaccinated.

Grief counselors will be available in Elizabeth schools tomorrow when classes resume. Schools were closed today for Presidents Day.

The district is reminding parents to get their children vaccinated. They also want parents to keep kids home until they are symptom-free for 48 hours.