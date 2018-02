TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — A man was slashed in the face in Times Square on Sunday night, police said.

It happened at 11:31 p.m. near the intersection of Broadway and 7th Avenue on Sunday, fire officials said. The victim got into a dispute with the suspected attacker before the slashing, according to police.

The FDNY said the victim, believed to be in his 40s, was transported to a hospital.

Police have a person in custody and have recovered the knife used in the attack.