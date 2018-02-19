Long Island high school baseball player killed in car crash

COLONIE, NY — A Long Island high school baseball player was killed in a crash after he fell asleep at the wheel, police said.

Anthony Pagano, 17, was wearing a seat belt when he fell a sleep and his car veered off the road and hit a tree Saturday, officials said. It caught on fire, spun and came to a rest.

Pagano died in the hospital while in intensive care, police said. A teenage passenger was also sleeping at the time of the crash and was uninjured.

The Melville teen was a student at St. Anthony’s High School.

“Death is never easy, but the death of a young person is particularly heartbreaking and difficult to accept,” Principal Gary Cregan said on Facebook. “As Roman Catholics, we must rely on our faith to give us strength in the face of tragedy, and to help us understand why a young man on the verge of adulthood would be taken from us far too soon.”