Howard tries to stop ‘Build It Back’ program from causing new flood

NEW YORK — After the tri-state area was hit hard by Hurricane Sandy back in October 2012, "Build It Back," a federally funded program supervised by New York City was created.

The goal of the program is to help people get their homes back.

We get a lot of complaints about delays in Build It Back projects and other issues, but Frank Scarantino has a new one. The Build It Back project next door is flooding his home.

“This wall — they just created it. And when it comes into the street from the high tide this gets all flooded,” Scarantino said. "And the water does not go away for a minimum of a week to two weeks.”

The program is supposed to be helping, but instead they’re causing all kinds of problems for the people next door. Scarantino and his wife fixed their home without the help of Build It Back.

Scarantino told me that the contractor said they will build a retaining wall. The only question is, when?

I looked for the job foreman, but he wasn’t around. The contractor on the job is a company called Skyline Industries. They have an association with Tishman Construction. Howard called Skyline and spoke with the office manager. They were supposed to call me back. Same with Tishman. But neither did, even though I tried them four times each.

We’re not finished with this one. But it really is outrageous that a Build It Back construction to repair Sandy damage is bringing new flooding to another Sandy victim.