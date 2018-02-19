Graduates of Florida shooting school gather for fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Graduates of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School held a fundraiser Monday evening to benefit the school days after a gunman killed 17 students and faculty members.

Aamir Rahman, a 2008 graduate from Douglas High in Parkland, Florida, organized the event thats expected to draw hundreds.

“I saw it on the news and I could not believe, it” Rhaman told PIX11 News. "I saw the faces of those kids and I saw myself in those shoes and I saw myself walking those halls and I saw the pain in their eyes and there was something we needed to do."

Shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz was in court Monday for a brief appearance. The 19-year -old alleged shooter has been charged with premeditated murder of 17 students and staffers at his former high school