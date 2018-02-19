Ex-Boy Scout leader gets prison time for child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 26-year-old former Boy Scout leader who took sexually explicit pictures of a sleeping 16-year-old boy has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Daniel Huzinec of Buffalo, was sentenced on his federal child pornography conviction Friday. He’ll be on lifetime supervised release after he serves the prison time.

The investigation began in December 2014 when Huzinec shared photos of boys engaged in sexual activities on a peer-to-peer website.

Federal prosecutors say he also posed as a teenage girl online and enticed a 15-year-old former member of his Boy Scout troop to email him explicit pictures.